Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
The ANC has 230 seats in Parliament, 19 fewer than before and this meant it could only take the first 108 names on its national list before filling the rest of the seats from its provincial to national lists.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet ministers, a host of deputy ministers and the chairpersons of powerful parliamentary committees are among those whose names have not made it onto the ANC’s final list of Members of Parliament.
They include Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, as well as Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and his counterpart in Water and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies’ name also does not appear on the lists handed over to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.
Casualties include Justice Minister Michael Masutha, Water and Sanitation’s Gugile Nkwinti, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel and Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana, whose deputy Sfiso Buthelezi also didn’t make it.
Other deputy ministers not on the list include Cogta’s Andries Nel, Kebby Maphatsoe from the Defence and Military Veterans Department and Home Affairs’ Fatima Chohan.
Prominent committee chairpersons like the finance committee’s Yunus Carrim and the Home Affairs committee Hlomane Chauke also did not make the cut.
But controversial figures implicated in lying under oath, corruption and state capture – including Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi, Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini – look set to be sworn in as MPs next Wednesday.
