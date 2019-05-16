View all in Latest
Marx to lead Lions in Whiteley absence

Regular captain Warren Whiteley continues to struggle with injuries and will sit out the encounter due to a bruised knee.

Lions and Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx during his side's 29-28 Super Rugby win over the Waratahs on 11 May, 2019. Picture : Twitter/@ Springboks.
Lions and Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx during his side's 29-28 Super Rugby win over the Waratahs on 11 May, 2019. Picture : Twitter/@ Springboks.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Malcolm Marx will once again lead the Lions out for their Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Regular captain Warren Whiteley continues to struggle with injuries and will sit out the encounter due to a bruised knee.

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has also made three changes to the starting line-up, all amongst the forwards.

Dylan Smith comes in for Sti Sithole, Marnus Schoeman will take over at number six and Cyle Brink will don the number seven jersey in place of Vincent Tshituka.

There is also one positional switch as Kwagga Smith moves to eighth man to cover for Whiteley.

The Lions are currently ninth on the overall Super Rugby standings, just two points off of a playoff spot and are coming off the back of a narrow 29-28 win over the Waratahs last time out.

The Highlanders are coming off the back of a close encounter of their own against the Jaguares, eventually running out 32-27 winners to move up to fifth on the overall standings.

Kick off is at 15:05

Lions team : 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje; 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx ©, 1 Dylan Smith.

Reserves: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Johannes Jonker, Vincent Tshituka, Hacjivah Dayimani, Nic Groom, Shaun Reynolds, Tyrone Green

