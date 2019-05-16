Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa

-
Cancelled or postponed? Another ‘Gangster State’ event hits a bumpPolitics
-
Northern Cape police bust man with drugs worth R100,000Local
-
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donationPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells courtLocal
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in ParliamentPolitics
-
Cancelled or postponed? Another ‘Gangster State’ event hits a bumpPolitics
-
Northern Cape police bust man with drugs worth R100,000Local
-
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donationPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells courtLocal
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in ParliamentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
Mogoeng warns incoming MPs, MPLs against corruptionPolitics
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?Politics
-
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donationPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in ParliamentPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swapBusiness
-
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bareBusiness
-
Investec reports 3.6% rise in annual earningsBusiness
-
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price dropBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of TransnetBusiness
-
WC no longer has lowest unemployment rate, according to statsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape TownLifestyle
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kidsLifestyle
-
Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthdayLifestyle
-
Selena Gomez believes social media is biggest concern facing her generationLifestyle
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says managerLifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha case referred for private mediationLifestyle
-
Euro student duo pedal Africa for a good causeLifestyle
-
UK talk show axed after guest's reported suicideLifestyle
-
Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagementLifestyle
-
F1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for African raceSport
-
Marx to lead Lions in Whiteley absenceSport
-
Rivals wary of India's all-surface attack, says KumarSport
-
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster SemenyaSport
-
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'Sport
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
Popular Topics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
-
Maimane retains leadership of the DA until 2021Politics
-
Mogoeng to incoming MPs: Never forget those who died for you to be MPsPolitics
-
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
WATCH: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 7°C
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa
The red beret leader made the remarks during the party's post-election briefing in Braamfontein.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party's growth was attributed to a deliberate re-strategising of its deployment teams which strengthened the organisation.
The red beret leader made the remarks during the party's post-election briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday.
The EFF was the only party to have grown among the top three organisations, securing 10% of the national vote which translated to 19 seats in Parliament.
The EFF also showed significant gains in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Malema said the party would stop at nothing to secure the interests of African people.
He said: “We reiterate our call for African unity. We continue to advocate for free movement of goods and people in the African continent which is long overdue. We will never retract on this statement even if it threatens our electoral growth.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?2 hours ago
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony2 hours ago
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost support2 hours ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effective3 hours ago
Popular in Politics
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament2 hours ago
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in7 hours ago
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony2 hours ago
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?20 hours ago
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment7 hours ago
-
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donation36 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.