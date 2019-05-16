Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party's growth was attributed to a deliberate re-strategising of its deployment teams which strengthened the organisation.

The red beret leader made the remarks during the party's post-election briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday.

The EFF was the only party to have grown among the top three organisations, securing 10% of the national vote which translated to 19 seats in Parliament.

The EFF also showed significant gains in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Malema said the party would stop at nothing to secure the interests of African people.

He said: “We reiterate our call for African unity. We continue to advocate for free movement of goods and people in the African continent which is long overdue. We will never retract on this statement even if it threatens our electoral growth.”

