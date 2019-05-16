Mahumapelo: ANC NEC should be allowed to decide on NW premier candidate
The party has finalised its list of candidates in the seven provinces it will govern but is yet to announce a name for the troubled North West province.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo said the African National Congress (ANC) provincial task team would wait for the national committee to decide on a premier candidate.
Mahumapelo resigned as premier last year amid mounting calls for him to step down.
Mahumapelo said he was not aware of the three names of premier candidates sent by the North West to the ANC special executive committee.
That list reportedly included current Premier Job Mokgoro as a candidate.
Mahumapelo said the national executive committee should be allowed to decide on the matter.
“It means we have to lead with any decision that the national executive takes.”
Mahumapelo acknowledged that residents in the province were not pleased with his administration.
