Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how an ill-advised interest rate swap on loans has costs Transnet more than R1 billion but scored Regiments Capital more than R200 million in so-called commissions.
Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
The loans were changed from linked interest rate to high, fixed interest rates.
Mahomedy revealed the cost to Transnet of converting the loan from linked interest rates to fixed.
“For the Nedbank transactions, Transnet has paid additional interest of R785.3 million. For the pension fund transactions, Transnet has paid additional interest of R696.6 million.”
However, he says Regiments was paid R227 million for facilitating these interest rate swaps.
“One has to draw the inference that it was done to benefit an entity in the like Regiments, specifically, with the significant amount of money that then flowed to Regiments.”
That payment to Regiments is being challenged in the courts.
WATCH: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet
Popular in Business
-
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bare
-
Is your WhatsApp hacked? Here is how to find out
-
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price drop
-
Ramaphosa: My Cabinet will help grow SA's economy
-
CEO: Transnet paid millions to consultancies for services it could do internally
-
WC no longer has lowest unemployment rate, according to stats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.