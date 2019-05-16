Lenasia South residents threaten shut down over land grabs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Lenasia South residents threaten shut down over land grabs

Angry residents blocked roads a few days ago, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in their area.

Residents in Lenasia South protest against land invasions. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Residents in Lenasia South protest against land invasions. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lenasia South residents are threatening a shut down next week over land grabs.

Angry residents blocked roads a few days ago, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in their area.

It’s understood a group of people continue to occupy land there illegally, despite several warnings against this and evictions.

The Lenasia South Residents Association's Joy Govender said: “As a community, we’ve decided should they do that, we can’t get hold of JMPD or any officials late at night. We then took a stand upon ourselves.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA