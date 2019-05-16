Lenasia South residents threaten shut down over land grabs

Angry residents blocked roads a few days ago, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in their area.

JOHANNESBURG – Lenasia South residents are threatening a shut down next week over land grabs.

It’s understood a group of people continue to occupy land there illegally, despite several warnings against this and evictions.

The Lenasia South Residents Association's Joy Govender said: “As a community, we’ve decided should they do that, we can’t get hold of JMPD or any officials late at night. We then took a stand upon ourselves.”