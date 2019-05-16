Lazy councillors will get the chop - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the axe would fall on the party’s leaders in provinces that have failed to reach election targets.

Malema read EFF members and leaders the Riot Act, saying lazy councillors would get the chop and structures would be dissolved and built from the ground up where need be.

Among the provinces to be reviewed is Limpopo where the party expected a majority win but had to settle for seven seats in the legislature.

Malema also criticised leaders of the party who were based in the Free State in the lead up to elections citing general laziness and an inability to think outside the box.

“We had a huge expectation in Limpopo, there is a problem there. We will evaluate in our post-election assessment to see if the problem is organisational or not.”

MANIFESTO COMMITMENTS

With even more Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders headed to Parliament following the party’s improved showing during the elections, the party’s leader Julius Malema has warned parliamentary officials to expect an increase in what he calls robustness.

A total of 44 EFF members will join the National Assembly, while nine others will be members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Malema said the red berets are going into Parliament and provincial legislatures with more determination to ensure that all their manifesto commitments are realised.

Malema said old debates such as the land question will be resuscitated in the sixth Parliament to ensure that necessary changes are made to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

The EFF and the African National Congress (ANC), which banded together to pass the motion over the amendments to Section 25, have articulated different views on how this will become a reality with the governing party championing the transfer of title deeds to individuals while the EFF was a proponent of state custodianship of land.

Malema said should ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa backtrack on the expropriation, he would be digging his own grave.

“The land question will not be difficult to deal with in Parliament. The ANC has got a resolution that says land must be expropriated without compensation. We are going to push it. Cyril must oppose it because he wants to attract foreign investment, then he is going to have a problem for the second time.”

The EFF said it also plans to push for amendments to the South African Reserve Bank Act to discontinue private shareholding and changes to the Banks Act to allow for the existence of state-owned banks.

Following their victory in the municipalities where they are in a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance, Malema said the red berets will also promote the adoption of a national policy on the insourcing of workers – especially for security guards, cleaners and general workers.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)