Kane included in England's Nations League squad despite injury

England play their Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June and Southgate is hopeful the striker will complete a full recovery over the next three weeks.

BENGALURU - England captain Harry Kane has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for June’s Nations League finals despite an ankle injury, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Kane, who has not played since sustaining the injury in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Manchester City on 9 April, faces a race against time to be fit for the final of that tournament against Liverpool on 1 June.

Following the Netherlands clash in Guimaraes, England will face either hosts Portugal or Switzerland in a final or third-place playoff on 9 June.

Full squad: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Nathan Redmond, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.