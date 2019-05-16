Kane included in England's Nations League squad despite injury
England play their Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June and Southgate is hopeful the striker will complete a full recovery over the next three weeks.
BENGALURU - England captain Harry Kane has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for June’s Nations League finals despite an ankle injury, the Football Association said on Thursday.
Kane, who has not played since sustaining the injury in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Manchester City on 9 April, faces a race against time to be fit for the final of that tournament against Liverpool on 1 June.
England play their Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June, and Southgate is hopeful the striker will complete a full recovery over the next three weeks.
Following the Netherlands clash in Guimaraes, England will face either hosts Portugal or Switzerland in a final or third-place playoff on 9 June.
Full squad: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Nathan Redmond, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.
Popular in Sport
-
F1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for African race
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one go
-
Bok trio and Stander return for Crusaders
-
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster Semenya
-
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.