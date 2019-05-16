IEC: SG Maluleke’s report reveals ‘negligible risks’ from double voting

It said the validation exercise was conducted independently by Statistics South Africa based on voting station result data from 1,020 voting stations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said the final report of the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has revealed what it called negligible risks from double voting.

The IEC had been unavailable to clarify the issue, but in a statement on Thursday evening, it said the report was used, in addition to the set of internal validations already applied by the commission in determining the freeness and fairness of the election based on the likelihood of multiple voting.

It said the validation exercise was conducted independently by Statistics South Africa based on voting station result data from 1,020 voting stations.

At least 20 people were arrested during last week’s polls over allegations of multiple voting with many citizens raising concerns that the so-called indelible ink was easy to wash off once they'd cast their ballots.

