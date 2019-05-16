Hanover Park teen dies after being stabbed on way to school

Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa
The grade 10 learner was on his way to school on Wednesday morning when he was attacked. The motive is unclear.
CAPE TOWN – A Hanover Park boy has been stabbed to death.
The provincial Education Department's Jessica Shelver said the boy died in hospital.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to the learner's family, his friends and the broader school community. The WCED is engaging with the school in terms of providing counselling and support. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life.”
