Hanover Park CPF calls for more police after learner killed near school

A grade 10 learner from Crystal Secondary School was attacked while on his way to school on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Learners continue to be caught up in violence, with a teenager the latest to be stabbed in Hanover Park.

The grade 10 learner from Crystal Secondary School was attacked while on his way to school on Wednesday.

The circumstances around the attack were not known.

The Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) called for increased police visibility in the area after the 18-year-old was killed near the school.

CPF chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams believed the incident may be linked to stone throwing learners from various schools in the area.

“We are planning on having a meeting that is about the youth been throwing stones because it always ends up in either stabbings or shootings and the police are not addressing this.”

The murder comes as police investigate the killing of a security guard at Woodlands High School in Mitchells Plain and video footage of learners, apparently gang affiliated, fighting outside an Athlone school last week.

