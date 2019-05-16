Grahamstown man (48) slapped with double life sentence for raping daughter

Police said he repeatedly raped a young girl in 2017 on a farm where they lived.

CAPE TOWN - The Grahamstown High Court sentenced a 48-year-old father to double life imprisonment for raping his own daughter over a period of time.

He was slapped with the sentence this week.

Police’s Namhla Mdleleni said: “Queenstown cluster commander congratulated the investigating officer and said they understood the challenges that we encountered while seeking justice.”