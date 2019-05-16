Golden Arrow seeks ways to make buses safer

Since September 2018, there had been approximately 20 armed robberies on Golden Arrow buses.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services expressed concern following yet another armed bus robbery.

A passenger was shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Most of the incidents occurred during off-peak times when only a few passengers made use of the service.

At this stage, it appeared hotspot areas include Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert said: “These are opportunistic elements and they obviously will be looking at exploiting any particular situation to their advantage. It would appear there a pattern along the routes emanating from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. But, also, it’s not isolated to that as such.”

Dammert added the service was looking at various ways to make buses safer for staff and all commuters.

“One of the ongoing discussions that we are having with the Directorate of Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith and his team to see what can be done to mitigate the continuation of this scourge of robberies on our buses,” Dammert said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)