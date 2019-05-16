‘Frustrated’ CT teacher speaks about chaos of teacher class of over 70 pupils

A Bloekombos Secondary School teacher said as soon as the school bell rings children chaotically stormed towards their classrooms to fight for a seat.

KRAAIFONTEIN - A Kraaifontein teacher has described the chaos that comes with teaching a class of about 80 learners.

Eyewitness News spoke to the educator from Bloekombos Secondary School, while more than 1,000 learners from four high schools in the area and some teachers and parents took to the streets.

A section of Old Paarl Road was blocked during the protest against overcrowding in the classroom.

He said while up to three learners cram themselves into a single desk others had to sit on the floor.

The 30-year veteran said he was passionate about his occupation even though the working conditions are difficult.

“I’m not just frustrated; it sometimes works on my personal health where you are struggling at home because of every morning when I come to school, I like to come to school with an open heart and a smile but everything becomes too much for you.”

The teacher said Bloekombos Secondary currently had more than 2,000 pupils, much more than its capacity of 1,200.

Masibambane High School, close by, was also overcrowded by about 800 learners.