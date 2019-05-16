Five appear in court after looting crashed truck in De Doorns

The truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle from a footbridge over the N1 on Sunday, causing him to lose control.

CAPE TOWN - While police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with the death of a truck driver, five men have appeared in court for looting his vehicle after it had come under attack.

The accused appeared in the De Doorns Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of theft.

The theft case against the five men has been postponed until next Wednesday for further investigation. They allegedly stole clothes which were being transported in the truck.

They're not linked to the stoning which resulted in the truck driver's death.

Western Cape traffic officials said two other incidents were reported in which trucks were stoned in the same area since Sunday.

