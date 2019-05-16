-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?
-
CT police arrest 5 suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms
-
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
WC police investigating torching of four vehicles in Thembalethu
-
Duduzane Zuma to face grilling on Sandton crash details
Duduzane Zuma will have to convince the Randburg Magistrates Court that he was not negligent when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014.
JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma will have to convince the Randburg Magistrates Court that he was not negligent when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014.
Zuma began testifying on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
His car crashed into a minibus taxi in Sandton, in February 2014, killing one person.
Zuma has blamed the rainy conditions and a puddle in the road for him losing control of his Porsche 911 and the subsequent crash that killed Phumzile Dube.
But State prosecutor Yusuf Baba is expected to further question him on how sure he is of the speed at which he was driving and if was paying attention moments before the crash.
He is also expected to clarify whether his earlier statement during the inquest still applies.
In it, Baba said that Zuma had said a vehicle overtaking him had splashed water onto his windshield, yet he didn’t mention this in his evidence in chief.
The court resumes on Thursday morning.
