Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic engineer and accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday Duduzane Zuma’s version of events that he lost control of his Porsche 911 was plausible.

Lotter was testifying in Zuma’s culpable homicide case at the Randburg Magistrates Court, where Zuma is on trial for a 2014 accident in which his car crashed into a minibus taxi in Sandton, killing one person.

Lotter said the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible, and a vehicle doesn’t need to be driving at excessive speeds for aquaplaning to occur.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma testifies in the culpable homicide trial

He said the resting distance of both Zuma’s Porsche and the minibus from the crash point showed that they were travelling at the same speed.

He said that the distance also indicated that they were doing about 87km/h.

This corroborates Zuma’s estimate that his speed was between 90km/h and 100km/h but left questions about why he told insurance assessors that he was doing 70km/h.

The State is now cross-examining Lotter.