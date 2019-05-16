Duduzane Zuma homicide trial: Expert certain speed wasn't cause of fatal crash

Road crash reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said they couldn’t estimate the speed at which Zuma was travelling when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in February 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Road crash reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter told the Randburg Magistrates Court that Duduzane Zuma’s Porsche and the minibus taxi it collided with were travelling at the same speed of between 87 and kilometres per hour.

Lotter testified in Zuma’s culpable homicide trial in which he had been charged with the death of taxi passenger Phumzile Dube.

The expert told the court he was certain that speed was not the cause of the 2014 crash that claimed Dube’s life.

But Lotter - a former SAPS investigator - said the distance from the crash point to the where the two vehicles stopped was 50 metres, therefore they must have both been doing about 87 kilometres per hour.

He said, in his opinion, Zuma’s Porsche experienced aquaplaning, which led to the loss of steering control.

He said this could happen even when a vehicle is not driving at excessive speed.

The court concluded evidence and cross-examination and will hear closing argument on 20 June.