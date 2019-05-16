Drunk driver arrested after attempt to bribe JMPD officers

Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Local
The motorist was stopped by JMPD at the corner of Oxford and Rudd streets and tried to bribe officers with R410.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police chased a drunk driver from Oxford Road in Illovo to Parktown on Wednesday night for bribing an officer.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minaar said he fled the scene when officers refused his bribe.
“He was arrested and had to be detained. His case is likely to be heard in the Alexandra court where he is likely to face charges of bribery, corruption and drunk driving.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
