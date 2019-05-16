Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Thursday announced government would cut R100 million in costs for the presidential inauguration ceremony at Loftus Stadium in the capital.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony.

The inter-ministerial committee said the decision to move the celebration from the Union Buildings to the stadium was made to cut costs.

Dlamini Zuma explained: “All of us know that we face economic difficulties in this country. Our budget that we’ll spend on this inauguration is R100 million less.”

Members of Parliament be will sworn in next Wednesday. Thereafter, they’ll vote for the president. The president will be sworn in the following Saturday.

