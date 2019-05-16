Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries
The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked Mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.
DURBAN - Dozens of eThekwini municipal workers in KwaZulu-Natal arrived at the office of Mayor Zandile Gumede demanding she makes good on her promise to improve salaries.
The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked the embattled mayor to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.
The workers, who were currently receiving a R3,100 salary, said it was not enough to sustain their families.
#eThekwiniProtest The group marched through the streets to ask embattled mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on her promise she made in 2017. pic.twitter.com/lOoiYWdl1x— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019
#eThekwiniProtest Dozens of eThekwini municipal workers in KZN have arrived at the office of mayor Zandile gumede, demanding she makes good on her promise to increase salaries. pic.twitter.com/5xqmu8AERd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019
One of the organisers, Lendani Mbutho, said they had been trying to speak to the municipality but with no success.
“We’re looking for permanent employment. We’ve been here for many years. We are asking the city council to avoid councillors to be involved in dismissing employees because they work for a municipality. We are not happy with how we are being treated.”
The mayor is out on R50,000 bail after she appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court this week.
Gumede was facing a string of corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering related to tender fraud.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.