Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked Mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.

DURBAN - Dozens of eThekwini municipal workers in KwaZulu-Natal arrived at the office of Mayor Zandile Gumede demanding she makes good on her promise to improve salaries.

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked the embattled mayor to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.

The workers, who were currently receiving a R3,100 salary, said it was not enough to sustain their families.

#eThekwiniProtest The group marched through the streets to ask embattled mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on her promise she made in 2017. pic.twitter.com/lOoiYWdl1x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

#eThekwiniProtest Dozens of eThekwini municipal workers in KZN have arrived at the office of mayor Zandile gumede, demanding she makes good on her promise to increase salaries. pic.twitter.com/5xqmu8AERd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

One of the organisers, Lendani Mbutho, said they had been trying to speak to the municipality but with no success.

“We’re looking for permanent employment. We’ve been here for many years. We are asking the city council to avoid councillors to be involved in dismissing employees because they work for a municipality. We are not happy with how we are being treated.”

The mayor is out on R50,000 bail after she appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court this week.

Gumede was facing a string of corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering related to tender fraud.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)