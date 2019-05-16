DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
Gwen Ngwenya was due to be sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng when the National Assembly sits for the first time on Wednesday next week.
CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance policy head Gwen Ngwenya has decided not to take up her seat in Parliament.
Ngwenya was due to be sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng when the National Assembly sits for the first time on Wednesday next week.
She announced her decision on Twitter a short while ago.
Ngwenya says she wishes the Democratic Alliance a successful term in Parliament but she won’t be among its 84 MPs to be sworn in next week.
In a post on her Twitter account Ngwenya says she would like to work “on issues at the nexus of tech and public policy” – and is not going to take up her seat.
I have decided not to take up my seat in the 6th Parliament. Before policy dev I worked in fintech, and I’d like to work now on issues at the nexus of tech and public policy. There are great people who will be on those benches, and I wish the DA a successful term.— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) May 16, 2019
Ngwenya resigned as the head of the DA’s policy unit in January. She declined to comment when approached by EWN, saying her tweet said all she wanted to say.
It prompted a response from former party leader and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, who replied that Ngwenya would be a ‘huge loss to the team” but wished her well for the future.
So sorry to hear that Gwen. You are a huge loss to the team. But all the best in your future work.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 16, 2019
