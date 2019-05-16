CT police arrest 5 suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms
Three suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 28 rounds of ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Bellville and Kensington arrested five suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms on Wednesday during three separate incidents.
In Bellville, a man was robbed of a substantial amount of cash during an armed robbery.
Police arrested three suspects found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 28 rounds of ammunition.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said: “In Kensington, on Wednesday night, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit and Kensington police station followed up on leads received from their detective colleagues and arrested two suspects, aged 33 and 36, at two separate addresses in the area. Both suspects, who are linked to local gangs, were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Two 9mm pistols were confiscated.”
#sapsWC Five suspects arrested in 2 separate incidents by #SAPS in Kensington & Belville & the #AntiGangUnit for the possession of unlicensed firearms & armed robbery. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/jZMsLqJ5Z6 pic.twitter.com/e8WCgkVJaX— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.