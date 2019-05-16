CT police arrest 5 suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms

Three suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 28 rounds of ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Bellville and Kensington arrested five suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms on Wednesday during three separate incidents.

In Bellville, a man was robbed of a substantial amount of cash during an armed robbery.

Police arrested three suspects found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 28 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said: “In Kensington, on Wednesday night, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit and Kensington police station followed up on leads received from their detective colleagues and arrested two suspects, aged 33 and 36, at two separate addresses in the area. Both suspects, who are linked to local gangs, were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Two 9mm pistols were confiscated.”