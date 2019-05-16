View all in Latest
Casac adds voice to calls for Ramaphosa to appoint credible Cabinet

Calls are mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint credible and capable people when he announces his Cabinet soon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the IEC 's National Results Operation Centre during the election results announcement on 11 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Calls are mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint credible and capable people when he announces his Cabinet soon.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said his new executive will form part of his reform package that he has planned for the country.

Speculation is rife that Ramaphosa could reduce his Cabinet by up to nine positions.

Reports say unverified lists are making the rounds, with Ramaphosa under pressure to omit controversial ministers.

Council for the Advancement of the Constitution appealed to President Ramaphosa to stick to his commitment.

Spokesperson Lawson Naidoo said: “We’ve recently seen that unemployment has gone up again.

“The necessity of creating a climate in which jobs can be created is important for us and the president needs to appoint women and men who are able to move the country forward and who will commit to the ideals of the Constitution towards rebuilding South African society.”

