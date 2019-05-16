Bok trio and Stander return for Crusaders

The three return to the starting line-up after missing the game against the Jaguares a fortnight ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers welcome back the Springbok trio of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende in the team to play the Crusaders at Newlands on Saturday.

The three return to the starting line-up after missing the game against the Jaguares a fortnight ago.

De Allende takes his place in midfield alongside flyhalf Joshua Stander, with Jean-Luc du Plessis and Dan Kriel on the replacements bench.

In the forward pack Kolisi and Du Toit are on the flanks with Jaco Coetzee at the back of the scrum, while Cobus Wiese starts in the second row next to Eben Etzebeth.

The only front row change comes on the replacements bench, with the experienced Frans Malherbe set to provide an impact in the second half.