Bok trio and Stander return for Crusaders

Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
Parly-bound Patricia de Lille ready for new challengesPolitics
Surprise witness surfaces on final day of Duduzane Zuma trialLocal
Golden Arrow seeks ways to make buses saferLocal
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
Ndifuna Ukwazi: Harbour Arch development will deepen CT class divisionsLocal
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn inPolitics
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
Mogoeng warns incoming MPs, MPLs against corruptionPolitics
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?Politics
Cancelled or postponed? Another ‘Gangster State’ event hits a bumpPolitics
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donationPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in ParliamentPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swapBusiness
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bareBusiness
Investec reports 3.6% rise in annual earningsBusiness
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price dropBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of TransnetBusiness
WC no longer has lowest unemployment rate, according to statsBusiness
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape TownLifestyle
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kidsLifestyle
Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthdayLifestyle
Selena Gomez believes social media is biggest concern facing her generationLifestyle
Britney Spears may never perform again, says managerLifestyle
Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha case referred for private mediationLifestyle
Euro student duo pedal Africa for a good causeLifestyle
UK talk show axed after guest's reported suicideLifestyle
Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagementLifestyle
Arsenal say Baku 'unacceptable' as Europa League final hostSport
Kane included in England's Nations League squad despite injurySport
Bok trio and Stander return for CrusadersSport
F1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for African raceSport
Marx to lead Lions in Whiteley absenceSport
Rivals wary of India's all-surface attack, says KumarSport
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
Maimane retains leadership of the DA until 2021Politics
Mogoeng to incoming MPs: Never forget those who died for you to be MPsPolitics
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
Bok trio and Stander return for Crusaders
The three return to the starting line-up after missing the game against the Jaguares a fortnight ago.
CAPE TOWN - The Stormers welcome back the Springbok trio of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende in the team to play the Crusaders at Newlands on Saturday.
The three return to the starting line-up after missing the game against the Jaguares a fortnight ago.
De Allende takes his place in midfield alongside flyhalf Joshua Stander, with Jean-Luc du Plessis and Dan Kriel on the replacements bench.
In the forward pack Kolisi and Du Toit are on the flanks with Jaco Coetzee at the back of the scrum, while Cobus Wiese starts in the second row next to Eben Etzebeth.
The only front row change comes on the replacements bench, with the experienced Frans Malherbe set to provide an impact in the second half.
F1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for African raceone hour ago
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling14 days ago
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one go5 hours ago
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster Semenya5 hours ago
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'5 hours ago
Marx to lead Lions in Whiteley absence2 hours ago
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.