Alonso uninjured after crash during Indy 500 practice
The double Formula One world champion’s No. 66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet slid into the wall on the exit of Turn 3 before skidding across the track and into the interior barrier and striking the outside barrier again.
TORONTO - Spaniard Fernando Alonso escaped injury when he crashed during an Indianapolis 500 practice run on Wednesday after his car lost traction in the middle of Turn 3 and made contact with the wall three times.
The double Formula One world champion’s No. 66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet slid into the wall on the exit of Turn 3 before skidding across the track and into the interior barrier and striking the outside barrier again.
When his car came to a stop, the 37-year-old managed to get out unassisted and was later checked, cleared and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Infield Medical Center.
“It was understeer on the car, and even if I lifted the throttle on the entry of the corner, it was not enough, and I lost completely the front aero,” Alonso said.
“The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened today. We will lose a little bit of running time again. I’m sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow.”
Before the crash, Alonso had recorded 46 laps, with a best of 225.433 mph.
Alonso on 26 May will try to join Graham Hill as the second driver to achieve the “Triple Crown of Motorsport” by adding an Indy 500 win to his triumphs at the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
It will mark the second time Alonso has taken part in the race, which he led in 2017 before retiring with an engine problem.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster Semenya
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one go
-
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'
-
Unfiltered Kyrgios rips into Djokovic, Nadal in podcast
-
Kenyan runner Wambui fears testosterone rules will end career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.