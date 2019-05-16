After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest

Khumalo made history on Thursday morning after becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Saray Khumalo is now facing another gruelling journey, heading back to base, after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

This is her fourth time after her previous attempt failed. One was in 2015 when an earthquake struck Nepal.

Khumalo's friend Erika Gibson said she was proud of her.

“The journey isn’t over until you reach the bottom. On her third attempt she got frostbite. It’s not fun and games when you’re up there.”

UPDATE on Saray 9:00 am Nepal - 5:15 am South Africa !!! Everest Summit (8848m) !!! A short while ago Saray N’kusi... Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Wednesday, 15 May 2019