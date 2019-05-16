View all in Latest
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest

Khumalo made history on Thursday morning after becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.

It will be two days before South African Saray Khumalo arrives back to Base Camp after reaching the summit of Mount Everest on 16 May 2019. Picture: Summits with a purpose Facebook page
It will be two days before South African Saray Khumalo arrives back to Base Camp after reaching the summit of Mount Everest on 16 May 2019. Picture: Summits with a purpose Facebook page
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Saray Khumalo is now facing another gruelling journey, heading back to base, after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

Khumalo made history on Thursday morning after becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.

This is her fourth time after her previous attempt failed. One was in 2015 when an earthquake struck Nepal.

Khumalo's friend Erika Gibson said she was proud of her.

“The journey isn’t over until you reach the bottom. On her third attempt she got frostbite. It’s not fun and games when you’re up there.”

UPDATE on Saray 9:00 am Nepal - 5:15 am South Africa !!! Everest Summit (8848m) !!! A short while ago Saray N’kusi...

Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Wednesday, 15 May 2019

UPDATE on Saray: 1pm Nepal - 9:15 AM South Africa Saray continues to progress back to the South Col and Camp 4 - from...

Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Thursday, 16 May 2019

