2 women involved in fake resurrection to appear in court
Brighton Moyo made headlines in February after a video was widely shared where he emerged from a coffin with many congregants believing he had been brought back to life.
JOHANNESBURG – Two women accused of fraud in the case relating to the resurrection of a man are set to return to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court this morning.
Nkululeko Dlamini and Silungisani Sibanda appeared in court last month where the matter was postponed.
Reports have emerged that Moyo may have passed away in his home country of Zimbabwe since the controversial resurrection saga performed by Alleluia International Ministries' Pastor Alph Lukau.
