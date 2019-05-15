Duduzane Zuma: I was lucky to survive Sandton crash

Five years ago, on a rainy night in Sandton, Duduzane Zuma's Porsche rammed into a minibus taxi, causing the death of Phumzile Dube.

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma has told the Randburg Magistrates Court about how the crash that claimed the life of a woman in 2014 affected him.

Five years ago on a rainy night in Sandton Zuma's Porsche rammed into a minibus taxi, causing the death of Phumzile Dube.

Nanki Mashaba, who was injured, later died in hospital, but the court ruled that her death was due to pre-existing conditions.

Zuma faced difficult questions from the prosecution on details surrounding the crash on Wednesday.

He was testifying in his culpable homicide case at the court where he earlier pleaded not guilty.

Zuma maintained that his vehicle hit a puddle of water and spun out of control while he hung on for dear life. He said at first he didn’t know what he had struck.

But the prosecution said in his initial testimony in the inquest held before, he said that a vehicle that was overtaking him splashed water on his windshield, affecting visibility, causing him to drive over the puddle.

Zuma said at the beginning of his testimony that the event was traumatic and he was lucky to be alive.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday while the court attends to problems with recorders.

The businessman will have to answer more difficult questions, including whether he was paying attention on the night of his crash, when he continues his testimony on Thursday morning.

Members of the Black First Land First party - who have been supporting Zuma during his trial - were involved in a heated exchange with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and some members of the media.

Led by their deputy president Zanele Lwama, BLF members objected to their pictures being taken.

“Of course, we will speak. It is our freedom to speak and we’re not going to be silenced by you. Why are you bothered? Why do you think you need to defend Kallie Kriel? You’re defending him because you’re making remarks in response to what we were saying to him.”

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba had to intervene as the situation escalated.