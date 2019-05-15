Zim energy minister gets the boot amid load shedding, fuel shortages
There are still long fuel queues at service stations, and this week the authorities launched a load shedding programme that has seen many suburbs going without power for up to eight hours a day.
HARARE - Amid worsening power and fuel shortages in Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has replaced his energy minister.
This move is likely to be met with approval by many in the business community.
The fuel shortages show no sign of easing, as the country has been hit by severe load shedding this month.
Critics say power shortages were predicted months ago, and they could have been avoided if plans were made.
Mnangagwa replaced Jorum Gumbo with Fortune Chasi with immediate effect.
Chasi has a reputation for hard work and is well liked on social media.
After news broke of his appointment on Tuesday night, Zimbabweans took to Twitter to congratulate him.
Chasi promised to do his best but told his followers that his new job won’t be a walk in the park.
Thank you very much. Yes - commiserations are indeed in order. Our collective effort will provide the required solution— Adv Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) May 15, 2019
Thank you very much. I will apply myself diligently to the task at hand— Adv Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) May 15, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
