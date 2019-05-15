Zambia arrests ex-minister for graft after British aid freeze

Emerine Kabanshi was arrested "for abuse of authority of office," said a statement from Zambian anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agencies.

LUSAKA – Zambian authorities on Wednesday arrested a former minister for alleged corruption that led Britain to suspend aid to the southern African country last year, an official said.

Kabanshi was Community Development and Social Services minister when Britain alleged corruption in the disbursement of social grants.

She was released on bail and will appear in court at a date yet to be fixed.

Britain froze aid payments to Zambia last September, highlighting concerns of alleged fraud and corruption by the government of President Edgar Lungu.

Britain's development ministry said it earmarked $63.1 million in aid for Zambia in the 2017-18 fiscal year, but did not indicate how much was withheld over graft.