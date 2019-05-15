Zambia arrests ex-minister for graft after British aid freeze
Emerine Kabanshi was arrested "for abuse of authority of office," said a statement from Zambian anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agencies.
LUSAKA – Zambian authorities on Wednesday arrested a former minister for alleged corruption that led Britain to suspend aid to the southern African country last year, an official said.
Emerine Kabanshi was arrested "for abuse of authority of office," said a statement from Zambian anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agencies.
Kabanshi was Community Development and Social Services minister when Britain alleged corruption in the disbursement of social grants.
She was released on bail and will appear in court at a date yet to be fixed.
Britain froze aid payments to Zambia last September, highlighting concerns of alleged fraud and corruption by the government of President Edgar Lungu.
Britain's development ministry said it earmarked $63.1 million in aid for Zambia in the 2017-18 fiscal year, but did not indicate how much was withheld over graft.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe to rebase economy after adopting new currency - finance minister
-
Zim villagers appeal for food aid following erratic rainfall, crop failures
-
Egypt's Sisi opens huge suspension bridge over the Nile
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral
-
Mrs Mugabe the (dis)graceful, moments of controversy
-
Presidential campaigning in full swing in Malawi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.