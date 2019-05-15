View all in Latest
Woman recovering in hospital after deadly farm attack in Bonnievale

Her husband was murdered when four armed suspects broke into their home on Monday evening.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN – A woman is recovering in hospital after she was injured in an attack at a Bonnievale farm.

Her husband was murdered when four armed suspects broke into their home on Monday evening.

In less than two months there have been at four attacks on farms in the Western Cape.

AfriForum’s Ian Cameron called on government to do more to ensure the safety of those living in rural areas.

“I think there should be a balance between police, private security and the community. If we’ve got that, what I call a golden triangle, then we can only be successful if they work together.”

Cameron said the woman was recovering after she was stabbed in the chest and burnt with boiling water on her back.

She managed to escape to a neighbouring farm and alerted police.

Her husband’s body was found a few hundred metres from the house.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

