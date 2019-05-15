Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagement
A legal expert explains why someone who was engaged can sue their former partner.
CAPE TOWN – Picture this: You’re engaged and move into a flat with your future spouse. But as time passes, you realise they’re romantically involved with someone else. Your partner later tells you to leave the flat and denies you were ever engaged.
This was the case for one South African woman who approached the courts after her fiancé started seeing someone else while they were engaged.
Brendan Swart, a lawyer from Gerhard Botha and Partners, was involved in the case. He explained that an engagement is a verbal contract between two parties. With enough evidence, a party could claim damages for wedding preparations, among other things.
“You’ll need to prove the engagement. It’s a contract concluded between two parties to marry one another by a certain date. That contract is governed by our law of contracts. If you breach this contract, there are consequences. You are entitled to sue for losses. The most common would be wedding preparations. We know that can run into an enormous amount of money.”
Swart further explained the process of suing for emotional damages.
Listen to the audio for more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Lifestyle
-
Madonna confirmed at last for Eurovision in Tel Aviv
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kids
-
Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthday
-
Selena Gomez believes social media is biggest concern facing her generation
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.