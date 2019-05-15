Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'
While the ANC was singing a song of unity, divisions within the party played themselves out on Twitter as senior officials lashed out at each other.
JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst says the confrontation between Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula that played out on social media on Wednesday showed that the ruling party hadn't learnt its lesson.
Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo said the leaders were enforcing factionalism in the party, instead of building the organisation.
“People see this as continuing to increase the distrust of the party, and the level of institutional trust as well is diminishing.
"There should be decorum... they haven’t learnt the lesson yet.”
While the ANC has been singing a song of unity, divisions within the party were evident on Twitter on Wednesday as the senior officials lashed out at each other.
Niehaus had weighed in after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dismissed Mbalula’s claim that the party’s decision to elect Cyril Ramaphosa as president prevented what would have been an even worse result in the elections.
Niehaus accused Mbalula of not respecting his seniors, Magashule in particular.
Niehaus said Mbalula blocked him, fearing engagement about what he called “his blatant opportunism and careerism”.
Mbalula hit back, describing Niehaus as a crook, adding that his presence at Luthuli House was a mystery.
Another senior member, Derek Hanekom, urged Niehaus to clarify several questionable statements he has made, including whether his mother was still alive.
Hmmm so this young chap, Mr. Fearfokkol 🙄, @MbalulaFikile, has gone & blocked me. He seems to fear much, especially engagement about his blatant opportunism, careerism & lack of repect for his seniors, such as the SG of the ANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace. Talk about real cowardice! pic.twitter.com/q1SB8GMIrz— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 15, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.