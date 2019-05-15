Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

While the ANC was singing a song of unity, divisions within the party played themselves out on Twitter as senior officials lashed out at each other.

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst says the confrontation between Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula that played out on social media on Wednesday showed that the ruling party hadn't learnt its lesson.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo said the leaders were enforcing factionalism in the party, instead of building the organisation.

“People see this as continuing to increase the distrust of the party, and the level of institutional trust as well is diminishing.

"There should be decorum... they haven’t learnt the lesson yet.”

While the ANC has been singing a song of unity, divisions within the party were evident on Twitter on Wednesday as the senior officials lashed out at each other.

Niehaus had weighed in after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dismissed Mbalula’s claim that the party’s decision to elect Cyril Ramaphosa as president prevented what would have been an even worse result in the elections.

Niehaus accused Mbalula of not respecting his seniors, Magashule in particular.

Niehaus said Mbalula blocked him, fearing engagement about what he called “his blatant opportunism and careerism”.

Mbalula hit back, describing Niehaus as a crook, adding that his presence at Luthuli House was a mystery.

Another senior member, Derek Hanekom, urged Niehaus to clarify several questionable statements he has made, including whether his mother was still alive.

Hmmm so this young chap, Mr. Fearfokkol 🙄, @MbalulaFikile, has gone & blocked me. He seems to fear much, especially engagement about his blatant opportunism, careerism & lack of repect for his seniors, such as the SG of the ANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace. Talk about real cowardice! pic.twitter.com/q1SB8GMIrz — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 15, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)