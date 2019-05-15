Transnet acting CEO to detail hijacking of parastatal at Zondo Inquiry
Board chair Popo Molefe set the scene a week ago where he implicated several former executives in executing a sophisticated heist which siphoned hundreds of millions of rand out of the company.
PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Wednesday with more evidence about corruption at a state-owned logistics company, Transnet.
Transnet acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy is expected to lead evidence at the state capture commission, having been in the acting role for barely two weeks.
Mahomedy has been described in media reports as "Mr Clean" but is expected to provide details about how the parastatal was hijacked by people linked to the Guptas.
He also describes in an affidavit before the commission how he was subjected a lie detector test, handwriting analysis and a seven-month-long forensic investigation after being suspected of leaking information to the media about questionable tenders.
He was eventually cleared.
Former senior Transnet officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama have been identified as orchestrating the capture of the state-owned company.
