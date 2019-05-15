Supporting new moms at work will reduce absenteeism - study

Professor Ameeta Jaga said although 45% of the country's labour force consists of women, there was a lack of support for new mothers.

CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town study found that if more companies provided spaces for women to breastfeed, productivity and employee morale could be boosted.

Not only would this benefit mothers but their babies as well.

Jaga said it would reduce absenteeism.

“Even though in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act there is a code of good practice that allows women to have 30-minute breaks to breastfeed or express milk until their baby is six months old, nobody knows about it and it’s almost hidden and not shared to women or their co-workers.”