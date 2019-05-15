View all in Latest
Springbok veteran Steyn heading home after Stade Francais spell

Morne Steyn will replace fellow international fly-half Handre Pollard at Loftus Versfeld who will join Montpellier in France.

Springbok player Morne Steyn at the team's practice on 13 August 2014 ahead of their clash with Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Picture: EWN
Springbok player Morne Steyn at the team's practice on 13 August 2014 ahead of their clash with Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Picture: EWN
one day ago

PARIS - South Africa's most capped fly-half Morne Steyn will leave French club Stade Francais at the end of the season and return to the Blue Bulls, the Super Rugby franchise announced on Tuesday.

Steyn, who won the last of his 66 Springbok caps in October 2016 joined the Parisian club after nine seasons in Pretoria where he lifted the Super Rugby title on three occasions.

He won the Top 14 in 2015 and the European Challenge Cup two years later during 124 matches in the French capital.

"He knows the culture and passion of the Vodacom Bulls as well as any one and will no doubt contribute massively, not only on the field, but also off it," the Bulls' CEO Alfons Meyer said on the side's website.

Steyn will replace fellow international fly-half Handre Pollard at Loftus Versfeld who will join Montpellier in France.

