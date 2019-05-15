Selena Gomez believes social media is biggest concern facing her generation
Selena Gomez has told EWN that while she sees some use in having social media, she believes it is a dangerous tool.
CANNES - Selena Gomez has told Eyewitness News she believes social media is the biggest concern facing her generation.
The actress was speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where she stars in the zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, which opened the festival on Tuesday night.
In the Jim Jarmusch film zombies roam around searching for Wi-Fi.
Gomez told EWN one of her biggest concerns was the impact social media was having on young people.
“Social media has really been terrible for my generation. I understand that it’s an amazing user platform, but it does scare me when you see how exposed young girls and boys are and they’re not really aware of the news, or anything going on.”
Gomez said while she sees some use in having social media, she believes it is a dangerous tool.
The festival is in full swing for the next 10 days.
WATCH: ‘The Dead Don't Die’ | Official Trailer
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town
-
Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagement
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.