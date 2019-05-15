Selena Gomez believes social media is biggest concern facing her generation

Selena Gomez has told EWN that while she sees some use in having social media, she believes it is a dangerous tool.

CANNES - Selena Gomez has told Eyewitness News she believes social media is the biggest concern facing her generation.

The actress was speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where she stars in the zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, which opened the festival on Tuesday night.

In the Jim Jarmusch film zombies roam around searching for Wi-Fi.

Gomez told EWN one of her biggest concerns was the impact social media was having on young people.

“Social media has really been terrible for my generation. I understand that it’s an amazing user platform, but it does scare me when you see how exposed young girls and boys are and they’re not really aware of the news, or anything going on.”

Gomez said while she sees some use in having social media, she believes it is a dangerous tool.

The festival is in full swing for the next 10 days.

WATCH: ‘The Dead Don't Die’ | Official Trailer