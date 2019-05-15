View all in Latest
Sanef condemns attack on SABC journalists

Thabo Katsanda and Thabiso Radebe were covering a community protest action in Moemaneng, Free State, when they were attacked by a large group of armed young people.

Picture: sanef.org.za
18 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned an attack on two SABC journalists covering a community protest in the Free State.

“We need communities to protect journalists and to understand that the fact that they are there would mean that the stories are covered and highlighted," said Sanef executive director Kate Skinner.

"Hopefully, things will change,” she said.

It’s understood Thabo Katsanda and Thabiso Radebe were attacked in Moemaneng on Tuesday.

The journalists managed to escape from a large group of armed young people and made their getaway through a barricade of stones, rocks and burning tyres.

