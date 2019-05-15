Ramaphosa wants to revive presidential policy and research unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa now that he had received a new mandate from voters, after the ANC's victory at the polls last week, he would make sure effective policies were implemented.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he wants to revive the presidential policy and research unit to monitor the implementation of policies.

Ramaphosa was speaking to investors in Westcliff on Wednesday morning. He assured them he would do everything he could to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

The president said now that he had received a new mandate from voters, after the African National Congress’ victory at the polls last week, he would make sure effective policies were implemented.

Ramaphosa said he would be looking at different sectors that are crucial to stimulating the economy to identify and remove obstacles.

He said the policy and research unit he planned to bring back would be based in his presidential office.

“We would be able to have a line of sight of what happens in the various ministries, but also in the various sectors of our economy. I want to focus on sectors, and not just have a look broadly at what happens in the economy.”

Ramaphosa said he also wanted to make a number of changes to stimulate youth employment.

The president told investors that he would also act on a number of complaints raised by small and medium companies around policies and red tape, which have prevented them from growing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)