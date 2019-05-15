Ramaphosa: My Cabinet will help grow SA's economy

The president's administration is under pressure to create jobs with the latest unemployment figures showing that over 6 million people are sitting without jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he will pick men and women in his Cabinet who will help achieve his goal to grow the economy.

The IEC is expected to hand over the list of designated Members of Parliament and provincial legislatures to be handed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, who is meeting with investors and business people in Westcliff on Wednesday morning said that he would work with anyone who is willing to take the country forward.

“We’re going to be focusing more on ways that are going to be generating more economic growth, creating jobs, so the structure that we’ve of government is going to speak to that.

“And we’ll be seeking to get people, men and women, who have great competence, the great capability to serve the needs of the people of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said that his new Cabinet would form part of his reform package that he has planned for the country.

"We want to not only change the gear. We want to get into top gear."

When asked by investors what can be expected from him in the next five years, he said: "We now have the sixth administration and a new presidential term to clean up. All those things will propel us and move us forward."

Part of this will include cleaning up state-owned entities, like Eskom and Transnet. Ramaphosa said Eskom is too important to fail.

"One of the steps we'll embark on is restructuring Eskom. It has been broadly accepted that in order to improve, we need to restructure."

The president has vowed to make more significant announcements for his plans for Eskom during his State of the Nation address.