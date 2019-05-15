Cosatu pleased after consultation with Ramaphosa on new Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the labour federation to share his plans regarding the reconfigured Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted with the labour federation about the composition of his new Cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ramaphosa told investors in Johannesburg that he would announce his new-look Cabinet in the next few days.

Former president Jacob Zuma drew the ire of Cosatu for failing to consult with the African National Congress’ (ANC) alliance partners when choosing or reshuffling Cabinet members.

But his successor Ramaphosa is doing thing differently.

Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali was pleased.

“During the meeting, he [Ramaphosa] raised other ideas. He will also be consulting internally within the ANC and he’s consulting with us on the same level.”

Ntshalintshali said what Cosatu would not compromise on was its stance on individuals tainted by corruption allegations or other wrongdoing.

Eyewitness News understands the labour federation made suggestions to the president.

These included not merging the labour department with another ministry, reconsidering whether it was necessary for all departments to have deputies as well as not recycling ministers.

