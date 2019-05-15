Cosatu pleased after consultation with Ramaphosa on new Cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the labour federation to share his plans regarding the reconfigured Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted with the labour federation about the composition of his new Cabinet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ramaphosa told investors in Johannesburg that he would announce his new-look Cabinet in the next few days.
Former president Jacob Zuma drew the ire of Cosatu for failing to consult with the African National Congress’ (ANC) alliance partners when choosing or reshuffling Cabinet members.
But his successor Ramaphosa is doing thing differently.
Ramaphosa met with the labour federation to share his plans regarding the reconfigured Cabinet.
Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali was pleased.
“During the meeting, he [Ramaphosa] raised other ideas. He will also be consulting internally within the ANC and he’s consulting with us on the same level.”
Ntshalintshali said what Cosatu would not compromise on was its stance on individuals tainted by corruption allegations or other wrongdoing.
Eyewitness News understands the labour federation made suggestions to the president.
These included not merging the labour department with another ministry, reconsidering whether it was necessary for all departments to have deputies as well as not recycling ministers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bare
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.