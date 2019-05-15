Prince Louis keeping duke and duchess on their toes
The young prince may only be 12 months old, but he's already frightening his parents with his bold behaviour.
LONDON - Prince Louis has been scaring his parents with his bold behaviour.
The young prince may only be 12 months old, but he's already frightening his parents with his bold behaviour, as his mother admitted during a visit to a secret WWII spy base in Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, that he's been climbing steep slides while her back is turned.
According to Royal correspondent Rebecca English, Catherine said: "Louis is keeping us on our toes. I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide - I had no idea!"
The 37-year-old royal - who also has son Prince George, five, and four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with her husband William - recently admitted that she was "naive" about how important the early years are for children when she first became a parent.
She said: "When I first started out - and I've learned a lot in a short period of time working with organisations - I was very naive myself as a parent of really just how important particularly the early years are for children's futures.
"And how critical it is, everyone looking after children at a critical time, teachers, parents, and everyone who's caring for them, how important it is that we get it right.
"I didn't know what some of the issues that perhaps we take for granted here as experts know about, but it's being able to translate it to those who don't have the training in a way that the points come across clearly.
"I know from a parent's perspective it's certainly not discussed, the importance of childhood development, and I know that's a different challenge. But also the importance of relationship building, empathy and resilience can also be taught and monitored at home as well."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town
-
Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagement
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.