Prince Louis keeping duke and duchess on their toes

The young prince may only be 12 months old, but he's already frightening his parents with his bold behaviour, as his mother admitted during a visit to a secret WWII spy base in Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, that he's been climbing steep slides while her back is turned.

According to Royal correspondent Rebecca English, Catherine said: "Louis is keeping us on our toes. I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide - I had no idea!"

The 37-year-old royal - who also has son Prince George, five, and four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with her husband William - recently admitted that she was "naive" about how important the early years are for children when she first became a parent.

She said: "When I first started out - and I've learned a lot in a short period of time working with organisations - I was very naive myself as a parent of really just how important particularly the early years are for children's futures.

"And how critical it is, everyone looking after children at a critical time, teachers, parents, and everyone who's caring for them, how important it is that we get it right.

"I didn't know what some of the issues that perhaps we take for granted here as experts know about, but it's being able to translate it to those who don't have the training in a way that the points come across clearly.

"I know from a parent's perspective it's certainly not discussed, the importance of childhood development, and I know that's a different challenge. But also the importance of relationship building, empathy and resilience can also be taught and monitored at home as well."