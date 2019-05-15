Prince Harry 'adores' mother-in-law Doria Ragland
The 34-year-old prince has been spending a lot of time with Ragland recently as she's been helping the couple settle into their new roles as parents following the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May.
LONDON - Prince Harry has formed a strong bond with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland since the birth of his baby son Archie.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Ragland has been "very hands on" with helping Meghan and Harry with their little bundle and they're keen for her to be a major part of their son's life because she's "amazing" with him.
Ragland, 62, has been living at the couple's Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for the last few weeks and, although she has no immediate plans to move to the UK, she is keen to make extended visits across the pond to get to know her grandson.
She's expected to stay with the duke and duchess for a "few more weeks" before she'll return to her home in the US.
Ragland is the only member of the 37-year-old former actress' family to meet her baby son as she hasn't spoken to her father Thomas Markle since they fell out just before her wedding last May when he staged a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Despite the fact he hasn't seen or spoken to his daughter for over a year, the 74-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director - who lives in Rosarito, Mexico - sent the couple his best wishes when he found out that they had welcomed a son.
He said: "I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour. God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen."
