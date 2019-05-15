Presidential campaigning in full swing in Malawi

Peter Mutharika faces tough competition from his vice president Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera, who has been endorsed by former president Joyce Banda.

PRETORIA – Campaigning is at full stretch ahead of Malawi’s presidential election next Tuesday.

Peter Mutharika, seeking a second and final term at the helm, faces tough competition from his vice president Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera, who has been endorsed by former president Joyce Banda.

Fresh from heading the SADC observation team to South Africa’s election last week, Zambia’s Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji was leading the regional observers to the Malawi poll.

He said the 39-person team would apply the SADC’s revised guidelines on monitoring to check on the election.

Officials conceded that transportation of voting materials and officials to polling stations posed a logistical problem along with speedily moving the results back to the election commission for final scrutiny and announcing the outcome.