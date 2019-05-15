Police hunt suspects after Laudium cash-in-transit heist
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for five men who attacked SBV security guards during a cash-in-transit heist in Laudium.
The criminals approached the guards at a bank on Tuesday and made off with cash.
The police's Katleho Mogale said three employees were injured.
“Victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An undisclosed amount of cash, as well as weapons, were taken by the suspects as they fled the scene in a silver Toyota Hilux. No shots were fired.”
WATCH: Robbers make off with cash from SBV Security. Laudium Pretoria. Shots fired. pic.twitter.com/NqdfMYZbGL— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 14, 2019
