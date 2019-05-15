Police hunt suspects after Laudium cash-in-transit heist

Police are searching for five men who attacked SBV security guards during a cash-in-transit heist in Laudium.

The criminals approached the guards at a bank on Tuesday and made off with cash.

The police's Katleho Mogale said three employees were injured.

“Victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An undisclosed amount of cash, as well as weapons, were taken by the suspects as they fled the scene in a silver Toyota Hilux. No shots were fired.”