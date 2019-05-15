New Zealand's highest court rejects Eminem damages appeal
His music company Eight Mile was awarded NZ$600,000 in damages in 2017 after a court ruled the use of the track was a breach of copyright.
WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s top court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by US rapper Eminem against a lower court ruling that reduced the damages a political party was ordered to pay for using music similar to his 2002 hit Lose Yourself in a TV commercial.
His music company Eight Mile was awarded NZ$600,000 in damages in 2017 after a court ruled the use of the track was a breach of copyright.
The Court of Appeal later reduced that amount to NZ$225,000 and Eight Mile appealed to the Supreme Court.
“We have considered these points carefully but we are not persuaded that they are matters of public importance or general commercial significance that would justify a further appeal,” the Supreme Court said in its ruling.
The track, played during the centre-right National Party’s successful 2014 election campaign and titled Eminem Esque, was found by a lower court to have “substantially copied” Lose Yourself.
The National Party used the song 186 times during the campaign before taking the ad off the air, the court said.
The Supreme Court ordered Eight Mile pay the National Party NZ$4,500 in costs.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town
-
Why you can sue an ex after they break off your engagement
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.