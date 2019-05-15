View all in Latest
New Zealand's highest court rejects Eminem damages appeal

His music company Eight Mile was awarded NZ$600,000 in damages in 2017 after a court ruled the use of the track was a breach of copyright.

US singer Eminem performs at the Orange Stage during Roskilde Festival 2018, in Roskilde, Denmark, on 4 July 2018. Picture: AFP
US singer Eminem performs at the Orange Stage during Roskilde Festival 2018, in Roskilde, Denmark, on 4 July 2018. Picture: AFP
one day ago

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s top court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by US rapper Eminem against a lower court ruling that reduced the damages a political party was ordered to pay for using music similar to his 2002 hit Lose Yourself in a TV commercial.

His music company Eight Mile was awarded NZ$600,000 in damages in 2017 after a court ruled the use of the track was a breach of copyright.

The Court of Appeal later reduced that amount to NZ$225,000 and Eight Mile appealed to the Supreme Court.

“We have considered these points carefully but we are not persuaded that they are matters of public importance or general commercial significance that would justify a further appeal,” the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

The track, played during the centre-right National Party’s successful 2014 election campaign and titled Eminem Esque, was found by a lower court to have “substantially copied” Lose Yourself.

The National Party used the song 186 times during the campaign before taking the ad off the air, the court said.

The Supreme Court ordered Eight Mile pay the National Party NZ$4,500 in costs.

