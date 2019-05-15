Nersa disputes Herman Mashaba's ‘misleading’ tariff hikes statement
In a statement on Tuesday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said Nersa was ‘rewarding corruption at Eskom’ by telling municipalities to impose a 15.63% tariff increase.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) says Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's recent statement on tariff hikes is “misleading and mischievous”.
This after Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday that Nersa was “rewarding corruption at Eskom” by telling municipalities to impose a 15.63% tariff increase.
NERSA rewards corruption at Eskom with a 15.63% increase in tariffs. I will be writing to the South African Human Rights Commission, calling for an urgent investigation into this matter. pic.twitter.com/QvmvS6IHsV— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 14, 2019
Mashaba said he would write to the South African Human Rights Commission asking it to urgently investigate the decision.
However, according to Fin24, the energy regulator says no tariff increases have been approved for any municipality for the 2019/2020 financial year.
