Nelson Mandela Foundation launches new Mandela Day strategy

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said the foundation would dedicate the next decade to creating a global network that will drive social change.

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.
CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Wednesday the next 10 years of Mandela Day would focus on policy change, with a focus on education and early childhood development (ECD) in South Africa.

The launch of the strategy marks a decade since the international charity initiative was established.

CEO Sello Hatang said the foundation would dedicate the next decade to creating a global network that will drive social change.

“The campaign focus areas will articulate directly with critical social issues, emerging either from research and analysis or from dialogue and other forms of community-level engagement. Secondly, the campaign will also work to support activism against injustice and advocacy for appropriate public policing shifts,” said Hatang.

