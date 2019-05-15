Nelson Mandela Foundation launches new Mandela Day strategy
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said the foundation would dedicate the next decade to creating a global network that will drive social change.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Wednesday the next 10 years of Mandela Day would focus on policy change, with a focus on education and early childhood development (ECD) in South Africa.
The launch of the strategy marks a decade since the international charity initiative was established.
CEO Sello Hatang said the foundation would dedicate the next decade to creating a global network that will drive social change.
“The campaign focus areas will articulate directly with critical social issues, emerging either from research and analysis or from dialogue and other forms of community-level engagement. Secondly, the campaign will also work to support activism against injustice and advocacy for appropriate public policing shifts,” said Hatang.
Early Childhood Development takes center stage at the launch of #MandelaDay new strategy. Abraham Kgari is shining the light on the role of ECD & making a call to govt to provide basic infrastructure for ECD as a sign of love to the children in centers around SA #TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/DixFGURH2s— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) May 15, 2019
