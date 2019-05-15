Mogoeng warns incoming MPs, MPLs against corruption

A total of 400 candidates have been put forward for the National Assembly while 430 will serve in the National Council of Provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has issued a warning to incoming members of Parliament, saying those who choose to take part in corruption would be committing a betrayal of the highest order.

Mogoeng was speaking at the Constitutional Court where he was presented with the list of designated candidates to serve in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures from all parties.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa marked a democratic milestone at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday where it presented a list of 830 candidates who were likely to serve in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the next five years.

Mogoeng said these individuals should stop at nothing to serve their country.

“I can only hope that none of those to whom the oath of office will be administered would see that exercise as just one of those inconvenient process one has to go through,” he said.

A total of 400 candidates have been put forward for the National Assembly while 430 will serve in the NCOP.

The chief justice announced that these houses would first sit on 22 and 23 May, respectively, when members would be sworn in.

CONTROVERSIAL CANDIDATES

He then handed over the final list of those party members to acting secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa.

The ANC’s final list still includes some controversial figures such as state capture-implicated Nomvula Mokonyane as well as Bathabile Dlamini, who has graced the news for all the wrong reasons.

It also bore the names of former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola and party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa – who will be heading to the national legislature for the first time.

Embattled Democratic Alliance president Mmusi Maimane topped his party's list.

Patricia de Lille will represent her new party, Good, along with Shaun August.

Tyawa said Parliament was ready to receive the new members.

“I was just reassured that we as the foot soldiers of Parliament are ready to receive the members, ease them into their jobs and support them for the next five years.”

IEC chair Glen Mashinini said the handing over ceremony was part of the final step of the elections process leading to the nomination and swearing in of the members next week.